Schalke 04’s U.S.-born player wears “Justice for George’’ armband

Schalke 04’s U.S.-born player wears “Justice for George’’ armband

Saturday, May 30, 2020 7:34 pm


Schalke 04’s Weston McKennie wore an armband with the message “Justice for George” ( credit: McKennie twitter account)

Schalke 04’s Weston McKennie showed support on Saturday for protests in the U.S., sparked by the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

The 21-year-old US-born McKennie wore an armband with the message “Justice for George” during Saturday’s 1-0 Bundesliga defeat at home to Werder Bremen.

A photo of McKennie wearing the armband was published by Schalke 04’s official account for the US, with the message “#JusticeForGeorge.”

Various American sports stars had previously shown support for the protesters after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of the police this week.(dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    COVID-19 mortality rises to 50 in Lagos
    11 mins ago

    Buratai inspects construction of combat vehicles in Maiduguri ( PHOTOS)
    39 mins ago

    Banditry: Sultan seeks recruitment, funding of security agencies
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Call Kogi Governor to order, NMA entreats President Buhari
    4 hours ago

    53 Years After: My Biafran Eyes (Fiction)
    4 hours ago

    Rivers put security on alert over alleged plot to exhume remains of LGA boss in Rivers
    5 hours ago

    Throwback/Poetry: Ellen Watkins Harper, Killer Corp and Racism in America
    5 hours ago

    Rwanda deploys robots to minimize coronavirus risk