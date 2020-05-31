Actress Toyin Abraham seeks justice for Lagos murdered teenager

Actress Toyin Abraham has called on the police and judiciary to ensure that the killer of late Tina Ezekwe was made to face the wrath of the law.

Abraham took to her instagram page (toyin_abraham) to also call for proper compensation for the family of the deceased who was shot dead by policemen.

The actress, who spoke with the parents of the deceased, expressed sadness over the development, urging Nigerians to extend their love and generousity toward the family.

“I spoke to Tina’s mum yesterday and today, it was the most heartbreaking moments of 2020; I am sad, very very sad.

“Being a parent doesn’t have to be this hard in Nigeria, Federal Government, Nigeria Police, we need justice.

“This should not go like any other case, life truly needs to matter.

“Please let’s support the family as much as we can and keep them in our prayers. I am so sad, so heartbroken,” she said.