AEDC explains power outage in Kogi

The current power outage experienced in and around Lokoja is as a result of the faulty 60MVA 132/33kV power transformer Secondary CCB that developed a problem at Ajaokuta Transmission Station on Saturday 30th May, 2020.

According to a statement released

by ENGR.ABDULMIN ABDUL BASHAR. MANAGER TECHNICAL SERVICES, KOGI REGION AEDC Lokoja, the transformer is currently out of service, thus making Ayingba and confluence feeders to be affected.

The AEDC Management however assured that they are trying all things possible to back feed from the 30MVA.

The statement further adds that TCN maintenance crew are working on the faulty issue and hope to restore normalcy as soon as possible, regret the inconveniences caused to customers and residents of the affected areas.