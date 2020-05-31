COVID-19 fears in Abia as Ikpeazu, exco members, others go for tests

The Abia Government has directed members of the state Executive Council and the state Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 to undergo COVID-19 tests.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr John Okiyi-Kalu, made the disclosure in a statement in Umuahia on Sunday.

Okiyi-Kalu said that the directive followed the outcome of tests conducted on the close family members of a late commissioner in the state and member of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19.

“Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed all members of the committee and those of the Executive Council, who might have recently come in contact with the late commissioner, to immediately undergo COVID-19 tests and isolate themselves thereafter, pending the outcome of the tests.

“Governor Ikpeazu, who is still in mourning, will also subject himself to all other necessary protocols as he has directed his Exco members including the Deputy Governor to do,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state Commissioner for Environment, Solomon Ogunji, was reported to have died of heart attack two weeks ago.

He called on the people of Abia to constantly observe the relevant regulations issued by the state government and the health authorities to prevent further spread of the disease.