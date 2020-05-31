Covid-19: Go for test, group tells Melaye over comments on Kogi index case

A group, Okun Youth Vanguard has condemned alleged confirmation of an index case of Coronavirus disease in Kogi State by Senator Dino Melaye and accused the former Senator of being positive to the disease. The group made this known in a statement by it’s leader, Adewale Sunday.

The group said they have come together to vehemently refute and reject the attempt by the former Senator to cause unnecessary panic in Kogi State, particularly Okun Land noting that “these are health and life issues, one would have not expected anyone to play politics with it or make unconfirmed statements.

Adewale threw a challenge to Melaye to make himself available for test with members of his family and also advised him proceed on isolation.

“With the records of glaring instability of the NCDC apologizing to States, while some accused her for false declaration of cases in the past, one should ordinarily agree that they are hell bent on making up figure for Kogi State.

“It will be recalled that after the false announcement from the NCDC on Wednesday, claiming Kogi State has 2 cases, the authorities of Kogi State Government took some hours to verify

“The NCDC claimed that the Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Ejibunu and his son are positive; and following a statement signed by Alhaji Shaibu Adekunle Ejibunu on behalf of the family, he said the son is not positive but the father is. How sure are we that either of them are positive? It leaves more questions than answers.

“We won’t accept any former Senator in diaspora, especially a funny one like Dino, who is always an alien of his Constituency to determine the health status of our people.

“Senator Dino was quoted to have said that the alleged patient of the virus, the Chief Imam, is whom he knows personally; does this mean that anyone he knows is Covid-19 positive? This is very laughable!

“The whole Okun Land in the name of Okun Youths Vanguard stands with the administration of Gov. Yahaya Bello on his approach in fighting the Covid-19 and defending her citizen from the virus.

The group called on people to ignore the statements of the former Senator.