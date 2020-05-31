Covid-19: Hold Bello, Buhari if anything happens to Kabba Chief Imam – PDP

Covid-19: Hold Bello, Buhari if anything happens to Kabba Chief Imam – PDP

Sunday, May 31, 2020 6:51 pm


Coronavirus testing


The Peoples Democratic Party says the All Progressives Congress Government both at the state and Federal level led by Gov. Yahaya Bello and President Mohammad Buhari would be held responsible if anything eventually happens to the Chief Imam of Kabba.

The PDP Kabba Bunu Chapter In a statement today released at Kabba and signed by a Community leader Chief Otitoju Abraham, said he has never seen a confused government like the APC, where government are run without vision and sincerity of purpose.

The PDP Chieftain lamented that it is only in APC that the life of citizens don’t matter. He further noted that the drama surrounding the health of the Chief Imam, which ought to have been the utmost priority, rather than dessipate energy on needless propaganda, shows that there is a hidden agenda around the covid 19 which is not yet known to Nigerians.

The Kabba Bunu PDP says Nigerians, and Kogites, particularly Kabba People should hold accountable Gov. Bello and President Buhari if anything untoward befalls the Chief Imam.

The Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu is the Kogi index case of the Coronavirus disease. The NCDC confirmed his infection last week, but the State Government has rejected the claim, tagging it fictitious.

