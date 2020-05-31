Covid-19: Kogi is fully ready, State Security Adviser assures

The Kogi State Security Adviser, Cmdr Jerry Omodara has disputed the Coronavirus index case declared by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, insisting that the case is not recognised by the Kogi State Government. Omodara made this known in a statement.

He said as a member of the SQUADRON Committee, charged with the responsibility of preventing the spread of the Corona virus pandemic into the State, he is very much aware of the unrelenting efforts of the State Governor Alh. Yahaya Bello to keep the citizens informed and to ensure that all laid down guidelines of the Federal Government and the NCDC are observed to the latter.

He said though, the State is yet to record any case, the Kogi State Government is fully ready and prepared for any eventualities.

Omodara said the Committee is unaware of the index case alloted to the State by the NCDC.

“I read with disappointment the statement of Hon. TJ Yusuf – Member Representing Kabba /Bunu /Ijumu Federal Constituency at the National Assembly that two cases were said to have been confirmed in the State, I wish he (TJ Yusuf) can mention the other name”

According to Omodara, he said it is disheartening that people tend to play politics with serious and life threatening issues such as Covid-19. He prayed the conspiracy would not go to the extent of jeopardizing the life of our respected Imam – Sheikh Ahmad Ejibunu, as he is certain the truth would be unveiled soon.

Also, Omodara expressed his disappointment in the claims of Hon. TJ Yusuf that the Kogi State Government is yet to give out any palliatives to the people. He said, TJ Yusuf must be far from his people not to have known the facts.

“This however is not farfetched from the absentee representation he (TJ) is currently giving to our people. As a leader in Bunu District, I can not attest to any community Yusuf has visited since his reelection or carried out any tangible project, reason he is oblivion of the happenings in his Constituency.”

Omodara enjoined people of Kogi State, especially Kogi West to go about their lawful businesses, as Governor Bello is poised to safe guarding the lives and properties of every Kogi indigene.

‘The Kogi Covid-19 SQUADRON Committee will continue to ensure that all laid down protocols of the Federal Government and the NCDC are strictly followed and maintained, he said.