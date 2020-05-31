Covid-19: Stop playing the Ostrich, Reps member tells Kogi Governor

Hon Tajudeen Yusuf representing Ijumu/Bunu/Kabba Federal Constituency of Kogi in the House of Representatives on Sunday told Governor Yaya Bello to take responsibility and tackle Covid-19 headlong in Kogi State.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Yusuf said:” There’s need to tell the Governor to take responsibility and stop the shenanigans as playing the ostrich cannot save Kogi from the pandemic.

“As we speak Kogi sate Government has not given a grain of rice or any palliative since the beginning of the pandemic .. whatever palliative the people has received came from NASS members , state assembly members, community development association or private individuals.

”Even the food items sent from the federal government has not been shared.

“No single test center and I am sure many would have died of covid 19 without knowing and many would been healed with out knowing.

The former chairman Reps committee on SEC pointed out that the “family of the Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu deserve commendation for the timely alert that confirmed the Islamic leader as the index case of COVID-19 in Kogi state.

Yusuf pointed out that commitment to their religious faiths as well as core values of truthfulness and due consideration for others makes the Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu and members of his extended family to stand out as true sons and daughters of Kabba.

“The people of Kabba, also known as the Okun people of Kogi state feel proud of our Chief Imam and members of his family; what is now left is for the state government to accept the ugly reality of Covid-19 in Kogi state so that the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and other relevant bodies can swiftly commence efforts to help nip the problem in the bud.

“The Coronavirus disease has ravaged all parts of the world, with more than 100, 000 lives lost in the USA which has some of the world’s best medical systems so, in Kogi where the number of available hospital beds and other resources are limited, our best chance is to prevent a spread.

“We should all rise beyond the divides of politics, faith and ethnicity and I join my voice to that of all concerned citizens calling for united and effective war against Covid-19 so that all men, women and children of Kogi state can live long and productive lives without undue mourning.

“With proper and timely sensitization, we can encourage social distancing, hand-washing, testing and other suggestions from the NCDC and we must note too that even being positive is not the same thing as a death sentence because out of 9, 302 confirmed cases as at yesterday, 2,697 cases have been discharged and 261 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“NCDC confirms that as at Saturday, May 30, 2020, Kogi state has two Covid-19 positive cases and we must all passionately pray for their survival but Kogi state must now rise up against Covid-19 and immediately cease to play the proverbial ostrich that buries its head in the sand at the approach of danger,” Hon Yusuf stated.