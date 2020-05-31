Gov. Obaseki orders investigation into rape, brutal murder of Uniben student.

By Nehru Odeh

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the Nigerian police to thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading to the death of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level Microbiology student of the University of Benin who was gang-raped and brutally murdered in a church belonging to the Redeemed Christian Church of God on Friday at Ikpoba hill in Benin. The governor made this known in a tweet on his Twitter handle today.

The 22 year old student had gone to the church to read through the night in preparation for school resumption when she was gang-raped and brutally murdered with a gas cylinder by the yet to be identified rapist.

Read Governor Obaseki’s tweet here.

Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) tweeted at 3:13 PM on Sun, May 31, 2020:

I have ordered the Nigeria Police Force ( @PoliceNG ) to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

Omozowa’s brutal murder, which sent shock waves across the nation has gone viral on social media. And it has generated reactions from across the globe with many calling for justice for Omozuwa under the #justiceforUwa.