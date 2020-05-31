Gunmen whisk away sick Jigawa businessman

Gunmen whisk away sick Jigawa businessman

Sunday, May 31, 2020 2:45 pm


File: Nigerian Cops


In spite of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic, criminality has descended to a new low completely devoid of a human face in Jigawa State. On Saturday unknown gunmen invaded the residence of Alhaji Yusuf Maifata, a successful businessman and whisked him away from a sick bed, where he was recovering from an illness.

The incident occurred at night in Sankara community of Ringim Local Government of the State.
Residents said the gunmen stormed the community around 1.47am, wielding arms and shooting sporadically, scaring residents, before abducting the businessman. He was taken to an unknown destination, according to Premium Times.

“The victim has been battling deteriorating health conditions for long. He was discharged from hospital on Thursday and was recuperating at home when the unfortunate incident happened,” a family source said, asking not to be named.

A source confirmed that the abductors have contacted the family and are demanding N40 million ransom. They reportedly also asked the types of food the victim usually eats and the type of medication he is placed on.

He was whisked away unconscious because he was traumatised by the several gunshots fired at the main gate of his house, the source said, before the gunmen gained entrance to abduct him while on his sickbed.

The Jigawa police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident.

Mr Jinjiri said the victim, aged 75, would be rescued as the command’s anti robbery and kidnap squad have been deployed in the area and are trailing the kidnappers.

