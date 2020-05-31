How 100-level UNIBEN student was gang-raped, murdered inside church

How 100-level UNIBEN student was gang-raped, murdered inside church

Sunday, May 31, 2020 2:59 pm


Miss Vera Omizuwa

By Jethro lbileke

The Management of University of Benin (UNIBEN), has confirmed the murder of one of its students, 22-year-old Miss Vera Uwaila Omizuwa, who was allegedly gang-raped and clubbed to death by yet-to-be identified persons.

The incident took place in the night of Friday last week, inside a church at Ikpoba Hill axis of Benin metropolis.

The 100-Level student of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Life Sciences in the institution, was said to have gone to the church to read when her assailants pounced on her.

News of her attack was first published in the newsletter of the Students Union Government (SUG), of the University.

The Public Relations Officer of the SUG, Destiny Uanzekin, explained that the victim who was beaten to a pulp and taken for dead, later died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), where she was taken to for treatment.

The University in a statement on Sunday, said it shares in the pain of the family of the victim.

The statement endorsed by the Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, noted that loosing a child at this time compounds the hardship brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We believe that at this time when the pandemic has created so much concern to everyone, loosing a child compounds the present situation.

“This administration is concerned about all students welfare and will always be. We believe that at this time when the pandemic has created so much concern to everyone, losing a child compounds the present situation.

“We share in the pain of the family. It is expected of the management to take some action. In this regard, a delegation is being sent to commiserate with her family,” Ehanire said.

At the time of filing this report, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria police, Edo State Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comments.

A top police officer who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to do so, told our correspondent that the Command has commenced investigation into the incident.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    47 mins ago

    FG begins 2020 systematic maintenance of Lagos bridges, drains
    57 mins ago

    Artist seeks protection of online intellectual property right
    1 hour ago

    Lagos Govt. moves toward reopening of economy — Official
    1 hour ago

    Ebonyi to shut down some of its social media groups
    1 hour ago

    Rep to Gov. Bello: Stop your shenanigans, tackle COVID-19 in Kogi
    1 hour ago

    PDP sweeps Benue LG polls
    2 hours ago

    Police arrest ex-Yabatech student over nude photos of Queen Salawa Abeni
    2 hours ago

    Gunmen whisk away sick Jigawa businessman