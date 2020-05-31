How 100-level UNIBEN student was gang-raped, murdered inside church

By Jethro lbileke

The Management of University of Benin (UNIBEN), has confirmed the murder of one of its students, 22-year-old Miss Vera Uwaila Omizuwa, who was allegedly gang-raped and clubbed to death by yet-to-be identified persons.

The incident took place in the night of Friday last week, inside a church at Ikpoba Hill axis of Benin metropolis.

The 100-Level student of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Life Sciences in the institution, was said to have gone to the church to read when her assailants pounced on her.

News of her attack was first published in the newsletter of the Students Union Government (SUG), of the University.

The Public Relations Officer of the SUG, Destiny Uanzekin, explained that the victim who was beaten to a pulp and taken for dead, later died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), where she was taken to for treatment.

The University in a statement on Sunday, said it shares in the pain of the family of the victim.

The statement endorsed by the Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, noted that loosing a child at this time compounds the hardship brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This administration is concerned about all students welfare and will always be. We believe that at this time when the pandemic has created so much concern to everyone, losing a child compounds the present situation.

“We share in the pain of the family. It is expected of the management to take some action. In this regard, a delegation is being sent to commiserate with her family,” Ehanire said.

At the time of filing this report, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria police, Edo State Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comments.

A top police officer who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to do so, told our correspondent that the Command has commenced investigation into the incident.