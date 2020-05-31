Nigeria, Lagos record new highest daily number of COVID-19 cases

Sunday, May 31, 2020 12:23 am


Coronavirus testing

Nigeria reported its highest number of COVID-19 in a day with the confirmation of 553 new cases in the country on Saturday.

Also, Lagos State, which has remained the epicentre of the virus in the country also reported its highest number of COVID-19 yet with the confirmation of 378 new infections.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC which announced this in an update posted on its website late Saturday said the record number of infections were confirmed in 15 States.

Others States where new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed and the number of infections are: FCT (52), Delta (23), Edo (22), Rivers (14), Ogun (13), Kaduna (12), Kano (9), Borno (7), Katsina (6), Jigawa (5), Oyo (5), Yobe (3), Plateau (3), Osun (1).

Also, NCDC said 12 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Saturday, to bring the total number of lives lost to the virus in the country to 273.

The new cases bring the total number of the infections that have been confirmed to date in the country to 9855 cases.

However, 2856 cases have been discharged across the 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory where cases of the virus have been confirmed so far.

