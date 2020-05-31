Olubadan bans masqueraders’, orders stay at home rituals

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has banned masqueraders’ dance to his palace and to other chiefs during the 2020 Egungun Festival due to COVID-19 requirements.

The Olubadan announced this in a statement signed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Adeola Oloko, in Ibadan on Sunday.

Olubadan directed the traditional masqueraders to observe their rituals from their respective homes and pray for the speedy end to COVID-19.

According to him, the decision not to have long procession this year is not unconnected with the coronavirus pandemic and the need to observe rules associated with social distancing.

Adetunji stated that the boisterous nature of the festival has made it imperative for all masqueraders to stay at home and perform all necessary rites until the authorities’ declare otherwise.

He said that the decision to ban the dance was reached after extensive consultation with the relevant authorities and stakeholders.

The monarch advised the people to wash their hands, use facemasks and maintain social distancing at all times to curb the spread of the global pandemic.