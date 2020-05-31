Olugbo visits Jimoh Ibrahim, inspects ongoing work at University of Fortune

His Imperial Majesty, Paramount ruler and prescribed authority, Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom, Oba (Dr.) Frederick Enitiolorunda Obateru Akinruntan, CON has paid a scheduled visit to the billionaire business mogul and politician, Barr. (Dr.) Jimoh Ibrahim (CFR) at his country home, Igbotako in Okitipupa Local government area of Ondo State. Oba Akinruntan was accompanied by his High Chiefs on the visit.

The first class royalty and Chairman, Ondo state council of Obas also used the opportunity of the visit to inspect ongoing works at the site of the University of Fortune, the pet project of Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim, which is opening up the serene and agrarian Igbotako community to unprecedented development.

At the palatial residence of Ibrahim, Oba Akinruntan congratulated him on deeming it fit to bring closer to his people such a noble and laudable project as a university of higher learning, adding that when people are knowledgeable they have been saved from the agony of illiteracy which berths poverty and lack.

Oba Akinruntan drew the attention of his host to the need for people to become knowledgeable about their history and culture, stressing that the need to correct some wrong impression about the skewed history of Yoruba Land has prompted him to write a book about the proper place of Ugbo in Yoruba connectivity, which propagandists had attempted to sweep under the carpet.

While presenting his books to Ibrahim, Oba Akinruntan said Ugbo people to all intent and purpose are the owners of Ife as the reign of Obamakin Ugbomokun preceded the arrival of Oduduwa at Ile Ife, adding that it takes a fair and Correct knowledge of traditional history of Yoruba Land and culture to unravel this sacred fact.

At the inspection of the university, Oba Akinruntan patted Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim at the back for the thoughtful project, noting that Ibrahim is investing huge capital not just in mere edifices or cash crow business this time round, but in a citadel of learning that will put Igbotako and Ikale Land and even the entire Ondo state on the world map.

In his reaction, Barr. Ibrahim thanked the royal father for the august visit, maintaining that he felt highly honoured by the visit of such an eminent royal father of international repute. Jimoh Ibrahim who has his hand in finance, hospitality and real estate consortia among others told his guest that the University of Fortune at its completion shall attract the best hands in the world of academics. He said the university shall produce graduates that will have not just a paper certificate but quality potentials that will make them problem solvers and educated people that will impact very positively on the economy of Nigeria.