PDP crisis: BoT Chairman urges calm among members

The Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Sen. Walid Jibrin, has called for calm among party supporters in Nasarawa State in order to take the party to greater heights.

Jibrin made the appeal on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi.

He said that the call had become imperative considering the crisis bedeviling the party in the state, and the need for those involved to bury their differences and work together in order to move the party forward.

“I appeal to all members of PDP in Nasarawa State to be calm, steadfast and stay strong, despite the internal crisis engulfing our state coupled with recent court judgments.

“What is happening in the state is a pointer to all of us to properly re-examine ourselves on ways to sincerely manage our party.

“We must, therefore, remain united and remove all personal interests,” he said.

Jibrin said as the BoT chairman and an indigene of the state he had earlier advised the feuding parties to withdraw the cases in court and lift all suspensions to give elders the opportunities to settle the matter amicably.

“I am not happy that my earlier advice fell on deaf ears.

“My next plan is to call respected members and elders to a meeting with the concerned members to consider my earlier advice as to how to end the crisis.

“Thereafter, submit our recommendations to the party National Working Committee (NWC),” he said.

The BoT chairman said that a meeting would be held after the easing of COVID-19 crisis.

He assured members that he would work with the NWC to resolve the end of the crisis, adding that everyone should remain law-abiding.

Jibrin called on the party stakeholders and supporters to continue to work in unity in the interest of the party and for the overall development of the state.

On May 28, a High Court in Akwanga, presided over by Justice Mustapha Rahamat, nullified the Ward and Local Government Congresses recently held in the state.

The PDP in the state had been engulfed in intraparty crisis that led to the suspension of some chieftains.