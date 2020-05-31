PDP sweeps Benue LG polls

Sunday, May 31, 2020 3:28 pm


The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the electoral positions contested in the Local Government Council polls held on May 30 in Benue.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elections were conducted in 23 local government councils across 276 council wards of the state.

The elections, which were adjudged by a team of election observers led by Ibrahim Sheka from Kano, as having low turn out, featured five political parties.

The five parties were; Social Democratic Party (SDP), Accord Party (AP), Africa Action Congress (AAC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while the main opposition political party, the APC boycotted the exercise.

APC had alleged disqualification of their candidates by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) and raised issues of bias against the commission.

Announcing the results of the polls on Sunday in Makurdi, BSIEC chairman, Joseph Loko, declared all 23 chairmanship positions in the polls won by the PDP including 276  councilors.

Loko commended the BSIEC officials for the smooth conduct of the polls and directed all elected chairmen and councilors to report to the commissions office in Makurdi on June 1, for their Certificates of Return.

