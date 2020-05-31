Police arrest 11 suspects over rape of 12-year-old in Jigawa

Police arrest 11 suspects over rape of 12-year-old in Jigawa

Sunday, May 31, 2020 12:39 pm


The Police Command in Jigawa has arrested 11 suspects for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl (name withheld).

The Spokesman of the command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Dutse.

Jinjiri said the suspects (names withheld) were arrested on May 30, in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the suspects were apprehended after the police received a complaint that one of the suspects, aged 57 of Ma’ai village was seen at Limawa market in Dutse LGA, trying to lure the victim.

“A case of rape is being investigated at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dutse, sequel to a report received by the Police that a 57-year-old man of Ma’ai village, Dutse LGA was seen at Limawa market trying to lure a 12-year-old girl of the same address, to a seclusion so as to have sexual intercourse with her,” he said.

Jinjiri added that in the course of interrogation, the victim  listed names of 11 men who had sexual intercourse with her at different times on many occasions.

“And to this end, the police arrested the listed suspects,” Jinjiri said, adding that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    54 seconds ago

    ICT contribution of 14.07% to Nigeria’s GDP unprecedented – Pantami
    9 mins ago

    Robots kick out 50 journalists from jobs at Microsoft
    13 mins ago

    Power and Sovereignty in the Virtual Republic
    24 mins ago

    The secret to long life – World’s oldest man
    38 mins ago

    Olugbo visits Jimoh Ibrahim, inspects ongoing work at University of Fortune
    52 mins ago

    Covid 19 : The Anathema of a Long Vacation for the Courts
    2 hours ago

    Throwback/1966: What President Yew of Singapore Said About Nigeria, Ghana
    3 hours ago

    Throwback: My opposition to secession-Zik