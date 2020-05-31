Rep to Gov. Bello: Stop your shenanigans, tackle COVID-19 in Kogi

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Yusuf, (PDP-Kogi) has urged Gov. Yaya Bello to take responsibility and tackle COVID-19 head on in Kogi.

In a statement issued on Sunday Yusuf stressed the need to stop the back and forth ruse between the governor and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Yusuf who represents Ujumu/Bunu/Kabba Federal Constituency of Kogi, said that the “shenanigans as playing the ostrich cannot save Kogi from the pandemic”.

It would be recalled that the NCDC on Saturday, May 30, 2020, confirmed that Kogi had two COVID-19 positive cases.

The state government has, however, distanced itself from the report, accusing the NDDC of forcing confirmed COVID-19 cases on the state.

Yusuf said that it was necessary to accept the result so that the NCDC and other relevant bodies could swiftly commence efforts to help nip the problem in the bud.

The Rep also stated that the government of Kogi had yet to give any palliative to citizens since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Kogi must now rise up against COVID-19 and immediately cease to play the proverbial ostrich that buries its head in the sand at the approach of danger.

“Whatever palliative the people have received either came from National Assembly members, State Assembly, community development association or private individuals.

“Even the food items sent from the Federal Government has not been shared, no single test centre.

“I am sure many would have died of COVID-19 without knowing and many would have been healed without knowing,” he said.

The lawmaker called on all parties to rise beyond the divides of politics, faith and ethnicity for an effective war against the pandemic.

According to him, this is so that all men, women and children of Kogi can live long and attain their productive lives without undue mourning.

He commended the family of the Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Ejibunu, for the timely alert.

Yusuf said the family’s consideration for others made them to stand out as true sons and daughters of Kabba.

The Rep said that the virus had ravaged all parts of the world, with more than 100,000 persons said to have lost their lives in the U.S. which had some of the world’s best medical systems.

According to him, in Kogi where the number of available hospital beds and other resources are limited, our best chance is to prevent a spread.

He called for proper and timely sensitisation to observing social distancing, hand-washing, testing and other suggestions from the NCDC.

Yusuf said being positive is not a death sentence saying that out of 9,302 confirmed cases in the country 2,697 cases had been discharged.

He said that 261 deaths had been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.