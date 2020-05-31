The secret to long life – World’s oldest man

By Nehru Odeh

Dumitru Comanescu is a survivor. Aged 111 years, he has survived an impressive number of key historical events including two world wars, numerous Romanian military dictatorships, and the Soviet Union’s occupation of Romania during 1944 and 1958.

However, as reported by Daily Mail, the great grandfather has just been crowned the world’s oldest man following the death of British citizen Bob Weighton, who died on 28 May, aged 112. Weighton had only been the world’s oldest man since February after the death of 112-year-old Chitetsu Watanabe from Japan. He passed away at his flat in Hampshire.

Before now Comanescu had already been declared the oldest Romanian citizen of Bucharest in February this year and awarded around €1,046 and an honorary plaque as homage to his life. The Guinness World Records confirmed his status as the world’s oldest man after his predecessor died from cancer – despite never having smoked a cigarette

‘I feel honored and blessed to be, officially, the oldest man in the world and to represent Romania at the highest level! It’s incredible!’ Comanescu, who lives at the Bucharest Center for Seniors, said.

Asked what the secret to long life was, the Romanian super-centenarian said it was the love of his wife, sons and grandchildren. “I hope you will outgrow me,” he told fans.

Comanescu was born on 8 November 1908 in Proviţa de Jos, Drăgăneasa commune, in the county of Prahova in Romania. No stranger to hard work, he graduated from university in 1933 and worked as an agricultural engineer and in plant pathology for an astonishing 70 years, Romanian Insider said.

The oldest verified person in the world to have ever existed was Jeanne Calment of France, who was born in 1875 and died in 1997, having survived until she was 122 years and 164 days old.

-Written with information from Daily Mail