14 key points in PTF COVID-19 briefing on ease of lockdown

14 key points in PTF COVID-19 briefing on ease of lockdown

Monday, June 1, 2020 5:38 pm


Boss Mustapha

Key sidelines as issued by #PTFCOVID19. Guidelines to be implemented/ enforced by State Governments

  1. Nationwide curfew remains in place, timing now 10pm—4am.
  2. Full opening of financial sector – normal working hours
  3. Restricted opening of places of worship, (regular church & mosque services ONLY), to be based on State Govt protocols.
  4. Interstate travel remains prohibited except for goods &essential travel
  5. Gathering of 20 persons remains prohibited; outside of workplaces + religious services
  6. Aviation Industry requested to start developing protocols for domestic flights to possibly resume from June 21

9. Hotels may reopen

  1. Restaurants outside of hotels must remain closed for eat-in—TAKEOUT ONLY
  2. Bars, gyms, cinemas, nightclubs, parks closed until further evaluation
  3. All schools to remain closed until further evaluation
  4. Offices maintain 2m physical distancing + 75% max capacity
  5. All permitted openings (hotels, religious services etc) to maintain non-pharmaceutical interventions (masks, sanitizers/handwashing, 2m distancing, capacity limits, etc)

June 21 opening for domestic flights is TENTATIVE. Certain conditions have to be fulfilled between now

Credit: Tolu Ogunlesi

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    42 mins ago

    Court dismisses case against APGA and Ozonkpu Victor Oye
    51 mins ago

    Covid-19: Ologbondiyan wants Bello to apologise to Kogi people
    2 hours ago

    Just in: FG says Churches, Mosques can reopen
    4 hours ago

    How UNIBEN rape victim’s dreams were aborted
    4 hours ago

    Covid-19: At last, Kogi Governor blinks, declares 2-week lockdown in Kabba-Bunu
    4 hours ago

    Dangiwa’s Letter
    4 hours ago

    Travelogue: A Passage to Pakistan
    5 hours ago

    3 ‘Amotekun security agents’ docked in Ekiti