14 key points in PTF COVID-19 briefing on ease of lockdown

Key sidelines as issued by #PTFCOVID19. Guidelines to be implemented/ enforced by State Governments
- Nationwide curfew remains in place, timing now 10pm—4am.
- Full opening of financial sector – normal working hours
- Restricted opening of places of worship, (regular church & mosque services ONLY), to be based on State Govt protocols.
- Interstate travel remains prohibited except for goods &essential travel
- Gathering of 20 persons remains prohibited; outside of workplaces + religious services
- Aviation Industry requested to start developing protocols for domestic flights to possibly resume from June 21
9. Hotels may reopen
- Restaurants outside of hotels must remain closed for eat-in—TAKEOUT ONLY
- Bars, gyms, cinemas, nightclubs, parks closed until further evaluation
- All schools to remain closed until further evaluation
- Offices maintain 2m physical distancing + 75% max capacity
- All permitted openings (hotels, religious services etc) to maintain non-pharmaceutical interventions (masks, sanitizers/handwashing, 2m distancing, capacity limits, etc)
June 21 opening for domestic flights is TENTATIVE. Certain conditions have to be fulfilled between now
