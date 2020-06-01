14 key points in PTF COVID-19 briefing on ease of lockdown

Key sidelines as issued by #PTFCOVID19. Guidelines to be implemented/ enforced by State Governments

Nationwide curfew remains in place, timing now 10pm—4am. Full opening of financial sector – normal working hours Restricted opening of places of worship, (regular church & mosque services ONLY), to be based on State Govt protocols. Interstate travel remains prohibited except for goods &essential travel Gathering of 20 persons remains prohibited; outside of workplaces + religious services Aviation Industry requested to start developing protocols for domestic flights to possibly resume from June 21

9. Hotels may reopen

Restaurants outside of hotels must remain closed for eat-in—TAKEOUT ONLY Bars, gyms, cinemas, nightclubs, parks closed until further evaluation All schools to remain closed until further evaluation Offices maintain 2m physical distancing + 75% max capacity All permitted openings (hotels, religious services etc) to maintain non-pharmaceutical interventions (masks, sanitizers/handwashing, 2m distancing, capacity limits, etc)

June 21 opening for domestic flights is TENTATIVE. Certain conditions have to be fulfilled between now

Credit: Tolu Ogunlesi