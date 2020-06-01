3 ‘Amotekun security agents’ docked in Ekiti

Three men, on Monday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged impersonation.

The defendants, Iyiola Sunday, 19, Akintayo Oke, 38, and Oluwaniyi Gbenga, 35, are facing a charge of impersonation.

The prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the defendants and others at large, committed the offence on May 26 at about 4 p.m. in Aramoko Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants and others at large, impersonated themselves to be Amotekun security agents.

Leranmo said the offence contravened Section 108 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty and their counsel, Mr Busuyi Ayorinde, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, promising not to jump bail.

The chief magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, in his ruling, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until June 29 for mention.