Bandits kill APC Chairman in Katsina

The Police Command in Katsina State said that bandits have killed Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani, Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Katsina.

“Today, 31/05/2020, at about 1:35 p.m., bandits in their numbers, attacked Sabon-garin Dumburawa in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“The bandits begun shooting sporadically with sophisticated weapons, and killed a 55-year-old APC Chairman in Batsari local Government Area, Abdulhamid Sani, when he resisted to be kidnapped by the hoodlums,” he said.

Isah said that Operation Puff Adder and Sharan Daji have responded, and now searching the forest with a view to arresting the hoodlums.