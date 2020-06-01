COVI-19 lands in Bonny, host multi-billion naira NLNG project

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

After many days of controversies on the cause of surge in number of deaths and increase in number of people seeking healthcare services in various health facilities in the area, the Bonny Local Government Council on Monday officially announced confirmations of two cases of Covid-19 on May 30, 2020.

In a press statement, David Rogers Irimagha, Executive Chairman, Bonny Local Government Area said the two cases are stable and are being quarantined at the Bonny Covid-19 isolation centre.

He also said that Officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Rivers State Ministry of health are on ground in Bonny to provide care to the patients and initiate contact tracing.

Irimagha stated that since the first cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Rivers, Bonny Local Government has worked in line with the directives of the State Government and has put in place safeguards to checkmate the spread of the deadly disease.

According to him, the measures include mandatory temperature checks at all entry points into Bonny, compulsory hand washing and use of alcoholic based hand sanitizers in public places, with health advisories placed at strategic points of the island, closure of open markets and ban on all public gatherings.

He assured that with the latest development, Bonny Local Government will be issuing revised guidelines to aid the residents in understanding the virus better and how they can help in preventing its spread further.

Additionally, he said, the Local Government Covid19 monitoring committee will also continue and step-up significantly the rigorous sensitization tour which it has been undertaking for the past two months across every part of Bonny LGA.

The Local Government chairman however asked all residents to give their full cooperation to the Government, the NCDC and other relevant agencies that will be leading this fight.

“We equally encourage residents to abide by all laid down rules and advisories by the Rivers State Government including regular hand washing, maintaining social distancing and the compulsory use of face masks, among others.

“Council will continue monitoring strict observance of these rules, while keeping you abreast of our evolving strategies, advisories and measures as we move forward.

“We urge all residents and businesses in Bonny to go about their legitimate business with care and caution, while abiding by all Government regulations just like every other Nigerian guarding against this virus.

“Be rest assured that like every other government across the world dealing with this novel pandemic, the safety, health and security of our people remains our sole and utmost priority,” the Council Chairman said.