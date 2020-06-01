COVID-19: 2 of the 3 new cases in Ondo already dead – Gov. Akeredolu

Monday, June 1, 2020 2:08 pm


Rotimi Akeredolu: Ondo State Governor

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says the state has recorded two new deaths of COVID-19, raising the number of fatalities to four in the state.

Akeredolu confirmed this on Monday on his twitter handle.

According to him, today, we recorded three new cases and unprecedented number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ondo state.

“Two of the new cases passed on at University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital (UNIMED) in Ondo town this morning.

“The 3rd case is currently at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Akure undergoing treatment”Akeredolu said.

The number of cases in the case has increased to 28 in all, as at June 1, 2020.

