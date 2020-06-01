Covid-19: At last, Kogi Governor blinks, declares 2-week lockdown in Kabba-Bunu

Covid-19: At last, Kogi Governor blinks, declares 2-week lockdown in Kabba-Bunu

Monday, June 1, 2020 3:23 pm


Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello


The Kogi State Government has declared two weeks lockdown in Kabba Bunu to allow for testing and contact tracing.

Gov. Yahaya Bello made the announcement today at a press briefing, saying the lockdown would be total, restricting movement of persons and vehicles.

It will be recalled that the NCDC had alleged that the Chief Imam of Kabba Sheik Ahmed Ejibunu had tested positive for covid19.

As a security measure, the lockdown the governor disclosed would allow for testing and contact tracing to stop the spread.

The lockdown begins from Monday, 1st of June, 2020. It is effective from 12 midnight June 2nd.

During The Lockdown , there shall be no house to house movement within the local government area

Street movement is completely prohibited within the local government area for the period

Palliative would be distributed house to house within the local government area

‘”Contact tracing should be carried out house to house to identify those who might have made contact with the alleged Kogi COVID-19 index persons; the Chief Imam of Kabba and his Son within the local government area

“The Kogi State incident management team should continue to thoroughly carry out the contact tracing

“The contact tracing and enforcement of the lock down order shall be fully covered by the mainstream media

“Health workers who might have made contact with the alleged index case should proceed on self-isolation

“All security agencies in the state are to enforce total compliance with the lock down order

“All citizens and residents of the state should continue to adhere to the NCDC guideline as the state still remain COVID-19 free.

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Vera Omozuwa: How her dreams were aborted
    15 mins ago

    Dangiwa’s Letter
    28 mins ago

    Travelogue: A Passage to Pakistan
    1 hour ago

    3 ‘Amotekun security agents’ docked in Ekiti
    1 hour ago

    Vera Omozuwa: IGP vows to bring her killers to book
    1 hour ago

    APC primary: Steer clear of Ondo politics, group tells Fayemi
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: 2 of the 3 new cases in Ondo already dead – Gov. Akeredolu
    2 hours ago

    How abuse of painkillers can lead to infertility – Gynaecologist