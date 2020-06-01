Covid-19: At last, Kogi Governor blinks, declares 2-week lockdown in Kabba-Bunu

The Kogi State Government has declared two weeks lockdown in Kabba Bunu to allow for testing and contact tracing.

Gov. Yahaya Bello made the announcement today at a press briefing, saying the lockdown would be total, restricting movement of persons and vehicles.

It will be recalled that the NCDC had alleged that the Chief Imam of Kabba Sheik Ahmed Ejibunu had tested positive for covid19.

As a security measure, the lockdown the governor disclosed would allow for testing and contact tracing to stop the spread.

The lockdown begins from Monday, 1st of June, 2020. It is effective from 12 midnight June 2nd.

During The Lockdown , there shall be no house to house movement within the local government area

Street movement is completely prohibited within the local government area for the period

Palliative would be distributed house to house within the local government area

‘”Contact tracing should be carried out house to house to identify those who might have made contact with the alleged Kogi COVID-19 index persons; the Chief Imam of Kabba and his Son within the local government area

“The Kogi State incident management team should continue to thoroughly carry out the contact tracing

“The contact tracing and enforcement of the lock down order shall be fully covered by the mainstream media

“Health workers who might have made contact with the alleged index case should proceed on self-isolation

“All security agencies in the state are to enforce total compliance with the lock down order

“All citizens and residents of the state should continue to adhere to the NCDC guideline as the state still remain COVID-19 free.