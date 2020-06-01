COVID-19: Bayelsa Govt seals Living Faith Church, 5 others

The affected churches are Living Faith Church, Igbogene, Salvation Victory Centre, Igbogene, Shalom International Christian Centre, along Tombia-Amassoma road and Great Grace Distinguished Assembly, Okutukutu.

Others are Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Opolo and Hebrews International Church, Ayama road.

A statement signed by Freston Akpor, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and Orientation and member Bayelsa State Task Force On Covid- 19 says the churches will remain sealed until further notice to serve as a deterrence to other churches.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced nine new cases of Covid – 19 in the state.