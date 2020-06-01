COVID-19: Bayelsa Govt seals Living Faith Church, 5 others

Monday, June 1, 2020 9:04 pm


Governor Diri

 
Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt
 
The Bayelsa State Security Sub – of the Task Force on Covid-19 sealed six churches on Sunday over failure to comply with safety measures  put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic.
The affected churches are Living Faith Church, Igbogene, Salvation Victory Centre, Igbogene, Shalom International Christian Centre, along Tombia-Amassoma road and Great Grace Distinguished Assembly, Okutukutu.
Others are Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Opolo and Hebrews International Church, Ayama road.
A statement signed by Freston Akpor, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and Orientation and member Bayelsa State Task Force On Covid- 19 says the churches will remain sealed until further notice to serve as a deterrence to other churches.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced nine new cases of Covid – 19 in the state.
This has brought the number of confirmed cases in the state to 21 with 14 active cases, six discharged and one death recorded.
The victim, a military personnel, died after suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and other related complications days later he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to information by Health Officials, which was confirmed by the State Director for Public Health, Dr. Jones Stow, all attempts to save his life, proved abortive even with the best of supportive care and treatment.
Dr. Stow also confirmed that the corpse has since been buried by the Covid-19 Safe Burial Team and was witnessed by the military and the victims family with in strict compliance with the necessary protective measures and protocols.
