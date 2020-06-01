Covid-19: Buhari to intervene in Kogi, NCDC face off

Covid-19: Buhari to intervene in Kogi, NCDC face off

Monday, June 1, 2020 9:23 am


Coronavirus testing


The Kogi State Government may be under renewed pressure from high places, including the presidency to change it’s attitude towards management of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Presidential Task Force, PTF on the virus gave a hint at this on Sunday during it’s regular press briefing.

Chairman of the task force, Boss Mustapha who doubles as Secretary to Government of the Federation SGF, disclosed that the task force had discussed the issue of Kogi  State, which had refused to welcome Federal Government’s initiatives on the pandemic, with President Muhammodu Buhari. He noted that efforts were being made to bring all states on board.

The Kogi State Government has been at loggerheads with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, over the Covid-19 status of the State. The State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is perceived as hindering smooth operations of the agency in the State.

Recently matters got to a head when officials of the federal agency were forcefully escorted out of the State. The Governor had demanded to keep them in isolation for 14 days before he could grant them free operations in accordance with the NCDC protocols. The officials declined and fled.

Last week another verbal tirade ensued between the duo when the agency announced two index cases against the State. Promptly, the State Government cried blue murder, describing the declaration as ‘a beautiful fraud.’

The State government has severally accused NCDC of playing politics with the pandemic. It has also condemned tests conducted by the agency and instead insists on carrying out its own tests.

