Covid-19: Kogi Deputy Governor tasks Nigeria to end the pandemic

The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Edward Onoja has reiterated the insistence that the State is free from the Coronavirus disease and called on Nigeria to lead the global fight against the Coronavirus disease.

Edward onoja who was formerly Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello made the call via his Facebook page.

Edward was quoted by Nigerian Post as saying, We got no Covid-19 in Kogi State. What’s the desperation for? China, UK, US at el are getting unlocked and life is getting back to normal and even abnormal (The USA 5 days protest on George Floyd’s # iCantBreath) coincidentally Covid-19 ultimate target is to make it victims unable to breath and scream #iCantBreath … Who are we trying to please in Africa? Giant of Africa dare to be different! Lead us out of this pandemic.

It will be recalled that, the Kogi state Government has been at loggerheads with officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC over the presence of otherwise of the virus in the state.

Last week, the NCDC announced two index cases of the virus in the State. The two infected persons were tested by the agency in Abuja. Their samples were sent to the centre by the National Hospital where one of the cases was on referral from the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

Kogi State Government however vehemently opposed the test results and processes leadingvto it. The government described it as ‘a beautiful fraud.’ The State government has often accused the NCDC of playing politics with the pandemic.