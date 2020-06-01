Covid-19: Ologbondiyan wants Bello to apologise to Kogi people

Monday, June 1, 2020 6:26 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello: APC  governorship candidate


The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kola Ologbondiyan has asked Gov. Yahaya Bello to apologise to people of Kogi State for misleading them on COVID-19.

Ologbondiyan, in a statement, while reacting to the declaration of lockdown in Kabba Bunu LGA of the state following an alledged index case, said the governor needs to apologise to the people for not allowing for test and for not providing the desired leadership since the emergence of the pandemic in the country.

Ologbondiyan, who hails from Kabba Bunu LGA, said the governor needs to apologise for mounting his treadmill and shadow boxing with COVID-19 when he was expected to lead the campaign against the pandemic.

He disclosed that the governor didn’t show the required seriousness in leadership in the fight against the pandemic in the state, saying as a governor, he ought to apologise for also not funding even the committee he set up to fight the pandemic and for not providing palliatives to the people like was done in other states.

Ologbondiyan said the machinery has been put in place to monitor the lockdown and to see that Gov. Yahaya Bello provides palliative to the people during the period, lamenting that while other states took advantage of COVID-19 to improve their health facilities and infrastructure, that could not be said of Kogi state.

Ologbondiyan urged people of Kabba Bunu to be strengthened by the fact that measures would be put in place for their safety and well-being, describing COVID-19 as a global pandemic and not a death sentence.

He concluded by saying that the situation affecting the area is not their making, but assured that with prayers, love, unity and brotherhood the people of Kabba Bunu LGA are known for, they would overcome.

