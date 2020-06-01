Covid-19: RCCG opens guidelines towards reopening of churches

In anticipation that President Muhammodu Buhari may reopen churches and mosques in the second phase of the gradual ease of economic lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, religious groups in the country are already warming up for the resumption of religious activities.

One of such groups is the Redeemed Christians Church of God, RCCG. The popular new generation church has released new guidelines for resumption of services in all it’s branches nationwide.

The guidelines, tagged “Church re-opening strategy,” directs that children churches in all the parishes should remain closed in the event that the government decides to reopen worship centres.

The Assistant General Overseer (Admin/Personnel), Pastor J. F. Odesola, in a May 28, 2020 memo, addressed the guidelines to all Assistants General of the church, Special Assistants to the general Overseer, as well as Pastors in charge of regions and provinces.

General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has been one of those in support of government efforts at controlling the virus. He I a member of his state’s committee on containg the virus and has given a personal donation of N20 million towards ending the pandemic.

At the onset of lockdown, Adeboye had also strengthened the use of television and other methods of mass information dissemination for religious activities. He encouraged his church members to hook up to television sets for worship services.

Infections from the Covid-19 pandemic has crossed the 10,000 mark in Nigeria.