How UNIBEN rape victim’s dreams were aborted

By Nehru Odeh

Emotions are running high as the globe continues to react to the blood-curdling story of the UNIBEN student who was gang-raped and brutally murdered in a church at Ikpoba Hill in Benin-City.

The lady, Vera Uwaila Omozura, was reading for her exams at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Province 10, at Ikpoba Hill in Benin City when she was assaulted, gang-raped and murdered with a fire extinguisher by a gang of four rapists on 27 May, 2020. . She was a 100-level student of Microbiology at the University of Benin.

However one story that continues to ring true about Omozuwa is that she was a hardworking determined and brilliant student whose dreams were aborted by her killers. This was confirmed by her friend, Karison Ijeh, who while reacting to her death on Facebook said her intention was to graduate with a first class.

“I know it was your intentions to graduate with a first class that made you read hard. You were determined. Always wanting to seat at the front of 1000Lt,” Ijeh said.

Ijeh also said how shocked he was when he heard the news and had been trying to call her phone lines which were both switched off.

“Praying silently that it wasn’t you. I saw Vera, although you said it was Valerie. All the same, I promised I wasn’t going to share the picture of your pain, NO I won’t, such innocent and calm girl,” he explained.

Still, Ijeh also gave a hint of how pious Omozuwa was and how she always quoted bible passages on WhatsAPP.

“You’ll post a Bible passage on Whatsapp, and then I tag you as deaconess, you’ll laugh calling me Mr.kay the pastor. I still looked at our last chat.”