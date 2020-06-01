Ikpeazu, Abia Exco, others to self-isolate after commissioner’s death

Ikpeazu, Abia Exco, others to self-isolate after commissioner’s death

Monday, June 1, 2020 8:54 am


Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has directed members of his inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19, who came in contact with late Dr Solomon Ogunji to undergo test and self-isolate.

The directive is contained in a statement signed by Chief Okeiyi Kalu, Abia State Commissioner for Information and made available to newsmen on Monday in Umuahia.

Ogunji was the commissioner for environment before his death on May 24.

Kalu said the family of the late former commissioner, suspected to have died of hypertension on May 24, was tested for COVID-19 and the result came back positive.

He said the governor had advised Abia Exco members who had contact with Ogunji, before his death, to also observe self-isolation until they had been tested for the virus.

“Gov. Ikpeazu, who is still in mourning will also subject himself to all other necessary protocols as he has directed his cabinet members, including the Deputy Governor, to do.

“We wish to call on all Abians to continue to observe relevant regulations issued by the government and health authorities to stem the spread of the disease,’’ the statement read in part.

