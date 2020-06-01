Just in: FG says Churches, Mosques can reopen

Monday, June 1, 2020 5:13 pm


Boss Mustapha

The Federal Government has announced relaxation of restriction on gatherings in places of worship imposed as part of the guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 led by Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation and chairman of the PTF, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the relaxation of the ban for four weeks on Monday.

He however said state governments and PTF will issue guidelines to be followed for the reopening of the religious centres.

“Relaxation of restriction on places of Worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and protocols agreed by state governments,” PTF said.

He further said, “The PTF submitted its recommendations and the PRESIDENT has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June, 2020, subject to review-:

“Cautious advance into the Second Phase of the national response to COVID-19; application of science and data to guide the targeting of areas of on-going high transmission of COVID-19 in the country;

“Mobilisation of all resources at State and Local Government levels to create public awareness on COVID 19 and improve compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions within communities; sustenance of key non-pharmaceutical interventions that would apply nationwide and include: ban of gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace and religious places.

Details later

