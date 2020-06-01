Police arrest 2 suspects over murder 3 persons in Oyo

Monday, June 1, 2020 1:23 pm


The Police Command in Oyo State has confirmed the arrest of two persons in connection with the murder of three persons in some communities in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that unknown gunmen invaded Ikereku, Pade and Olanla Villages in Akinyele LGA on Sunday and killed three persons.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident in Ibadan on Monday, said that eight unknown gunmen invaded the communities on Sunday.
“The police operatives immediately swung into action when they got the information.
“We combed the bushes in the areas and two persons were arrested in connection with the incident.
“The police tactical team and other operatives have been deployed to arrest others who participated in the act,” Fadeyi said.
The PPRO assured adequate security for good people of the state and urged them to provide timely and adequate information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the unlawful act.
NAN reports that a resident of the village gave the names of those killed during the raid to include Ope Babalola, Waheed Ganiyu and Yemi Osunolale. (NAN)
