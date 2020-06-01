Police arrest 69 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Adamawa

Police arrest 69 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Adamawa

Monday, June 1, 2020 1:46 pm


File: Nigerian Cops

The Police Command in Adamawa, has arrested 69 persons for alleged conspiracy, inciting communal clashes, kidnapping, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

Mr Olubenga Adeyanju, the Commissioner of police in the state,   disclosed his during a news briefing in Yola on Monday.

He said that 25 out of the 69 suspects were members  of local criminal gangs, Shila boys, who attacked innocent citizens and robbed them of their belongings.

“The exhibits recovered from them include,  one rifle with seven rounds of live ammunitions, locally made revolver pistol with three rounds of live ammunitions and two cutlasses ,” he said.

Adeyanju said 19 of the suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and kidnapping.

“The group confessed to have kidnapped Dodde Zumo and Ya’u Mohammadu all residents of Zumo/Maiha Local Government Area of the state.

“They collected N1 million as ransom in March 2020 before they were apprehended.

“We recovered three Ak 47 rifles, one dane gun, one locally made pistol and two motorcycles,” he said.

He said investigations further led to the arrest of another syndicate that kidnapped one Sule Haro, Solomi Ishaya and killed one Pastor Ishaya in April 2020.

The CP said the remaining 25 suspects were arrested for inciting communal clashes, culpable homicide threat to life, impersonation and extortion.

He added that one of the suspects, Buba Mohammed,  conspired and killed one Sgt. Amos Joseph, a police officer and went away with his Ak47 rifle.

“Police  apprehended the suspect and recovered the Ak47 rifle,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command presented an award of commendation to some hunters for their contribution in the fight against crime in the state

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    COVID-19: 2 of the 3 new cases in Ondo already dead – Gov. Akeredolu
    12 mins ago

    How abuse of painkillers can lead to infertility – Gynaecologist
    34 mins ago

    Edo guber: How Buhari can help avert Obaseki’s defeat – APC chieftain
    42 mins ago

    Bayelsa Central: We Must Be Allowed to Complete Our Term in Senate
    52 mins ago

    Police arrest 2 suspects over murder 3 persons in Oyo
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: RCCG opens guidelines towards reopening of churches
    4 hours ago

    Covid-19: Kogi Deputy Governor tasks Nigeria to end the pandemic
    5 hours ago

    Covid-19: Buhari to intervene in Kogi, NCDC face off