With 307 new infections, number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria exceeds 10,000

Monday, June 1, 2020 12:21 am


Coronavirus Pandemic

Nigeria’s cases of COVID-19 exceed 10000 on Sunday with the announcement of 307 new infections in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in an update on its website that with the new cases, the number of infections confirmed in the country has risen to 10162.

The  NCDC said the 307 new cases were reported from 15 states with Lagos having 188 of the infections.

Other states and the number of infections are FCT (44), Ogun (19), Kaduna (14), Oyo (12), Bayelsa (9), Gombe (5), Kano (3), Delta (3), Imo (2), Rivers (2), Niger (2), Bauchi (2), Plateau (1), Kwara (1)

“On the 31st of May 2020, 307 new confirmed cases and 287 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours. Till date, 10162 cases have been confirmed, 3007 cases have been discharged and 287 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC said.

 

 

