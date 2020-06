Senator Dino Melaye has added a feather to his cap of legal victories. His recent victory is in a matter between the Federal Republic of Nigeria vs Senator Dino Melaye. The case has this morning been struck out for lack of diligent prosecution.

Justice Goodluck A. S of Court 4 FCT High Court discharged Sen. Melaye in the criminal case involving Edward Onoja filed by the Attorney General of the Federation.

Details later