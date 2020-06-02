COVID-19: Wike directs strict enforcement of safety protocols

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has mandated banks, malls and all businesses operating within the state to ensure strict compliance to the wearing of face masks, proper Social Distancing and other Covid-19 safety protocols within their premises.

Speaking at the Rivers State Government House during the kick off of the decontamination of public places in the state Governor Wike called on businesses to deny services to customers who refuse to wear face masks.

He said, “businesses should not only pursue money but ensure their customers wear masks . If a customer refuses to wear a mask it is the duty of the bank, mall or business to refuse them service.”

Giving a warning to businesses the Governor said “please play your role as Government would not hesitate to seal up any super market, mall or bank that refuses to obey this simple protocol of making sure people are wearing masks and obeying social distancing.”

He said the decontamination of public places is a step towards the reopening of schools and markets.

Concerning residents of the State he said ” the lives of the people of the state and those who carry out business in the state is paramount to us and we will not stop at any length to ensure we do all we can within our available resources to make sure Rivers people are safe and healthy.”

He said individuals should take responsibility as “obeying simple advisories wouldn’t cost us anything.” He called on citizens to have their facemasks on when going to any public place as government would not fold its hands and allow anyone contaminate or infect other people through disobedience to simple instructions.

In his speech, the Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency, Bro. Felix Obuah explained that the Decontamination Team is made up of environmental, safety and health experts with the prerequisite knowledge to ensure the public places in Rivers State are effectively decontaminated.

The Decontamination Team lead by Dr. Ian Abraham Gobo appreciated the Governor for his effort in the fight against Covid-19 and went on to give a demonstration of their operation.