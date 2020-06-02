Dolad Trump, like his ancestor, Adolf Hitler, plays Bible stunt

Donald Trump, like his ancestor, Hitler, play Bible stunt. Photo credit: patheos.comLike one of his ancestors, Adolf Hitler of Germany, President Donald trump played the Bible stunt yesterday, 1 June 2020. Trump’s forbears actually migrated from Germany to the United States. After a park has been cleared of protesters, he went in front of St John Episcopal Church to pose with a Bible. The photograph was published by patheos.com

However, Trump who has penchant to play the Evangelicals and Pentecostal sentiment missed the point. The church’s presiding bishop, The Most Rev Michael Curry, came out smoking:

“The Bible the President held up and the church that he stood in front of represent the values of love, of justice, of compassion, and of a way to heal our hurts.

“We need our president, and all who hold office, to be moral leaders who help us to be a people and nation living these values. For the sake of George Floyd, for all who have wrongly suffered, and for the sake of us all, we need leaders to help us to be ‘one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all”