DSTV: Reps C’ttee vows to implement pay-as-you-go package

DSTV: Reps C’ttee vows to implement pay-as-you-go package

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 11:57 pm


House of Reps in session

The House of Representatives ad hoc Committee investigating  non implementation of  pay-as-you-go package by DSTV and other satellite providers in the country  has assured Nigerians of justice.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Unyime Idem, gave the assurance while addressing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja  after the inauguration of the committee by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Idem, also Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Communication, representing Ukanafun/Orukanam Constituency of Akwa-Ibom, said the matter before the committee affected vast majority of Nigerians.

“As chairman of this ad hoc committee, I want to assure Nigerians that their interest will be protected.

“When I moved the motion on the floor of the house, I stated that business of this nature, the customers should be given the right to choose what they want.

“We have interacted with Nigerians and what they want is pay-as-you-go so that when they are out in their respective locations, their subscriptions can be there and they will make use of it when they return.

“We are here to defend our constituents who happen to be the consumers; based on the inauguration today, I can tell Nigerians that justice will be done at the end of the day,” he said.

Edem said the committee was ready to step on toes, saying that constituents elected reps based on courage and boldness and that would be brought to play.

The lawmaker said all stakeholders including the regulators and service providers would be invited  to deliberate on ways to open up the sector.

He said that all bottle necks would be critically looked into with the view to liberalising it for more interested Nigerians to benefit. (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    Lagos records 17 COVID-19 related deaths in 2 days
    23 mins ago

    COVID-19: Wike directs strict enforcement of safety protocols
    35 mins ago

    COVID-19: Lagos discharges 30 Nigerians, 3 Indians
    40 mins ago

    U.S. cities brace for more unrest as Trump threatens greater force
    46 mins ago

    Buhari speaks on murdered UNIBEN student, Omozuwa
    51 mins ago

    Markets, places of worship remain shut – Kaduna govt.
    57 mins ago

    Why soldiers were deployed to FECAI – Ebonyi Govt
    1 hour ago

    NDDC says late finance director died of COVID-19