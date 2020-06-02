How Majek Fashek, reggae star, died

By Nehru Odeh

Legendary reggae artiste, Majekodunmi Faskeke, aka Majek Fashek is dead. The artiste died in a New York hospital after a protracted illness on Monday about 5:45pm. He was aged 57.

His manager, Uzoma Omenka, confirmed this in a video uploaded on the late singer’s Instagram handle.

“Yes, it is true that the legend has gone to be with the Lord. But this time I want to say we should all celebrate him, his achievements. He has done a lot for Nigeria and for Africa. Whatever the family decides, I will get it to you. This is all I have to say for now.” He said.

Fashek, who battled a mysterious protracted illness had been down since 2019 and was at a time on admission at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich in England .

Fashek was born in Benin-City, Edo state to an Ijesha father and a Benin mother but identified with his Benin roots. When his parents separated, he grew up with his mother, who was a member of a white garment church. He attended the local Aladura church with his mother where he learnt how to play the trumpet and guitar whilst composing songs for the choir..

Until his death, he was one of Nigeria’s surviving Reggae music legend, Majek attracted international attention in 1987, with his self-penned tune, ‘Send down the Rain.’ Also known as The Rain maker, he has worked with various artistes, including Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Jackson Snoop Doog, and Beyonce. The singer also played a supporting role in the 2000 Nollywood movie ‘Mark of the Beast’.

Fashek was married to Rita Fashek who inspired the song “Without You”. They had four children together, but were divorced. In 2015, it was revealed that Fashek was bankrupt and battling drug addiction. After admitting that he needed help, he was admitted into a drug rehabilitation centre in Abuja but he later recovered, and returned to music. But his recovery was short-lived.

Besides his struggle with drug addiction, other health conditions required his hospitalization on several occasions. He was rumored dead in September 2019 but his manager quelled the rumors, confirming that Majek had indeed been critically ill, hospitalized at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich, England, and in dire need of financial assistance.