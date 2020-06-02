But Justice Mohammed Liman ordered Senator Kalu’s release on Tuesday following recent ruling that the Judge who gave the judgment, Mohammed Idris had no jurisdiction to preside over the case since he has been promoted to Appeal Court in an an appeal filed by Kalu’s co-accused.

Kalu, had subsequently filed an application urging the court to set aside his conviction on December by Justice Idris.

The former Governor said he should also be allowed to go since the Supreme Court, in its verdict delivered on May 8, 2020, held that Justice Idris gave the judgment without jurisdiction.

Details later