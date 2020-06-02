Just in: FG releases guidelines for reopening of Churches, Mosques

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 5:23 pm


Chairman of PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha , disclosed this at the COVID-19 daily news conference in Abuja.

The Presidential Committee on COVID-19 on Tuesday announced guidelines for re-opening of religious houses as announced yesterday.
Dr Sani Aliyu, the Coordinator of the Committee said at the briefing of the Committee on Tuesday that since Covid-19 is not over in Nigeria.
According to him, Nigeria is in the exponential phase of the disease as the country has now become the country with the third highest number of the of the infection in Africa.
“We must therefore continue to take precautionary measures; now is not the time to relax,” Aliyu said as he reeled out the guidelines for the opening of the religious houses.
The guidelines reeled out by the PTF include limitation of congregational gathering days to Sunday and Fridays and limitation of total time for Friday prayers & Sunday Services to one hour at the maximum. 
Hence, mosques are to open only for five daily prayers & Friday prayers while Churches are to open only for Sunday services.
The PTF also said Islamiyyah schools, Sunday schools, night vigils to remain closed and that there should be no social gatherings before or after worship.
It also advised all those with underlying conditions or above 55 to stay at home and explore virtual participation because they are susceptible to dying from the virus of they are infected.
In addition, the PTF said all places of worship must commit to implementing the following: –

Ensure supply of running water/soap/sanitizers: worshippers must sanitize hands before entry

 

Temperature checks & use of face masks mandatory before entry

 

Physical distancing of at least 2 meters between people

 
Frequent cleaning and disinfection of high traffic areas and bathrooms – 
Religious visits to homes by clerics should be discouraged
PTF said responsibility of enforcement will be with religious authorities supported by State Governments.
