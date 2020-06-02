Just in: FG releases guidelines for reopening of Churches, Mosques

The Presidential Committee on COVID-19 on Tuesday announced guidelines for re-opening of religious houses as announced yesterday.

Dr Sani Aliyu, the Coordinator of the Committee said at the briefing of the Committee on Tuesday that since Covid-19 is not over in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria is in the exponential phase of the disease as the country has now become the country with the third highest number of the of the infection in Africa.

“We must therefore continue to take precautionary measures; now is not the time to relax,” Aliyu said as he reeled out the guidelines for the opening of the religious houses.

The guidelines reeled out by the PTF include limitation of congregational gathering days to Sunday and Fridays and limitation of total time for Friday prayers & Sunday Services to one hour at the maximum.