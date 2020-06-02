Just in: Nigeria hit by 416 new cases of COVID -19

Nigeria reports 416 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday across 19 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC which announced the new cases in an update in its website said 192 of the new infections are in Lagos while 14 and 33 are in Edo and Rivers states respectively.

Other states where new cases were confirmed on Monday and the number of infections are Kaduna (30), Kwara (23), Nasarawa (18), Borno (17), FCT (14), Oyo (10), Katsina (7), Abia (5), Delta (5), Adamawa (4), Kano (4), Imo (3), Ondo (3), Benue(2), Bauchi(2), Ogun (2), Niger (1).

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria to 10,578. However, 3122 of the cases have been discharged while 299 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory as at 1st of June 2020.

See total number of cases per states below