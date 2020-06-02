Lagos records 17 COVID-19 related deaths in 2 days

Lagos records 17 COVID-19 related deaths in 2 days

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 11:45 pm


Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for health

Lagos State has recorded another eight COVID-19 related deaths, increasing the infection mortality in Lagos to 67, says the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

Abayomi stated this in his verified twitter handle on Tuesday, adding that the deaths were recorded on Monday, June 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Abayomi had earlier announced that the state recorded nine COVID-19 related deaths on May 31.

Currently, the total COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos now stands at 67.

Abayomi, however, did not give additional information about the sex, age, nationality or medical conditions of the deceased.

The Commissioner added that the state recorded 192 new COVID-19 infections, increasing the total number of cases in Lagos to 5151.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    DSTV: Reps C’ttee vows to implement pay-as-you-go package
    24 mins ago

    COVID-19: Wike directs strict enforcement of safety protocols
    36 mins ago

    COVID-19: Lagos discharges 30 Nigerians, 3 Indians
    41 mins ago

    U.S. cities brace for more unrest as Trump threatens greater force
    47 mins ago

    Buhari speaks on murdered UNIBEN student, Omozuwa
    52 mins ago

    Markets, places of worship remain shut – Kaduna govt.
    58 mins ago

    Why soldiers were deployed to FECAI – Ebonyi Govt
    1 hour ago

    NDDC says late finance director died of COVID-19