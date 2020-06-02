Ondo 2020: Group endorses Kekemeke for APC

Liberal Movement, a political group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has endorsed Isaacs Kekemeke as its candidate in the July 20 governorship primaries of the party.

The Chairman of the Group, Mr Demola Ijabiyi, made this known on Tuesday at a news conference in Akure.

Ijabiyi said the group reached the unanimous agreement to adopt Kekemeke as its candidate for APC in the coming primary election after a critical assessment of all the aspirants.

“It took us sometime to zero in on Kekemeke; we carried out a painstaking assessment of each of them.

“At the end of it all, we have no difficulty at all in arriving at the conclusion that Kekemeke is the best,” the group said.

According to him, Liberal Movement comprises of highly placed and upwardly mobile personalities across political parties and the professions in and outside Ondo State.

The group said that “Ondo State needs a person who is experienced in governance and in party politics and Kekemeke is that person.

“Kekemeke was a member of the House óf Assembly, chairman of a major national parastatal, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Works, Lands, Housing and Transport as well as Secretary to the State Government.

“At party level, he was pioneer State Secretary of the PDP, pioneer State Chairman of APC.

“Kekemeke is, therefore, an experienced government man and party chieftain. No other aspirant has this kind of intimidating pre-election credential,” the group said.

Ijabiyi described Kekemeke as “a man of great competence with ability to combine pragmatism with intellectualism to plan, execute and deliver.

“A man imbued with clear-headedness, deep thinking, creative mind, a moral and spiritual icon, a no-nonsence disciplinarian and dogged fighter, calculating and methodical. That man is Isaac Kekemeke.”

The group said that Ondo State has a long tradition and understanding of geopolitical rotation, adding that Kekemeke from Southern Senatorial District would win the October 10 governorship poll for APC.

“Our direct opponent is PDP. To defeat the party, we must field our best man, a man that carries no public liabilities or controversies, a man that can attract the votes of the people and that man is Kekemeke,” the group said.

Ijabiyi said that the group would agressively work for Kekemeke’s victory at the primary election and spare nothing to see him through at the October 10 governorship poll