Oyo yet to relax ban on religious activities, curfew — Task Force

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 10:13 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task force, says  it is yet to relax the ban on religious activities and the curfew imposed as a result of the pandemic.

A statement issued in Ibadan, on Tuesday, by Mr Taiwo Adisa,  Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, confirmed that the Task force, chaired by the governor, made its position public after a two-hour online meeting on Tuesday evening.

Adisa said the task force was still evaluating the situation in the state and would not be able to follow the decision by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, which relaxed the ban on religious gathering and the curfew.

He explained that the position was informed by the ongoing risk, situation analysis being undertaken by a team of experts.

“The Oyo state COVID-19 Task force wishes to alert the public that the ban on religious gathering remains in force in the state.

” The 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew earlier imposed in the state as a result of the ravaging pandemic, will also remain in force until further notice.

“This is because the task force  is awaiting a risk, situation analysis report by a team of experts, earlier commissioned to do so.

“The report is expected at the end of the week and it is only after the report has been analysed by the taskforce that it can be in a position to make further clarifications,” he said.

He  indicated that the Task force would always make its decisions in relation to the behavioral patterns of the Coronavirus in its domain, relying on science, logic and data; assuring residents that the state was leaving no stone unturned in curtailing the spread of the virus.

“Meanwhile, the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the Task force will on Wednesday, commence the community testing for COVID-19, with the aim of determining the behaviour of the virus in the state.

“The exercise, which is scheduled to hold in 10 locations, will kick off in three different sites in Ibadan on Wednesday,”  Adisa  further said..

