Police Chief tells Trump: “Keep your mouth shut”

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 3:23 pm


Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Donald Trump

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said during an interview with Christine Amanpour on CNN: “Let me just say this to the President of the United States, on behalf of the police chiefs of this country: please, if you don’t have something constructive to say, keep your mouth shut.”

Trump praised Acevedo and his team in February 2019 during a Law Enforcement Conference in Washington. Trump said they acted gallantly the way they rescued people during Hurricane Harvey

