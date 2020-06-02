Police invite Niger APC chairman over party funds

Police invite Niger APC chairman over party funds

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 10:02 pm


APC

The Police Command in Niger on Tuesday said it had invited Mohammed Jibril Imam, APC chairman in the state, over alleged financial misappropriation.

According to the Commissioner, Adamu Usman, the APC official is specifically accused of misusing party finances “since he assumed office in 2015”.

Usman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that a petition against the APC official had accused him of misusing funds realised from the sale of Expression of Interest forms to members that contested elective positions.

He said that the petitioners accused the party chief of spending the funds “unilaterally and without due process”.

According to him, the petition was written by some members of the executive council of the party who also accused the official of abuse of office.

“We are investigating the matter and shall get to the root of it. We want to find out if there is any substance in the claims of the petitioners.

“The Nigerian Police has the responsibility to investigate any form of criminal complaint from any citizen of the state. That is what we are doing.

“We are handling the matter professionally to ensure that justice is done to all sides,” he said.

Efforts to speak with the affected party official did not yield fruits as he was said to be “in deep discussions” with  personnel of the Criminal Investigation Division.

