Vera Uwaila: Apostle Suleiman places N1m reward on killers

The General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman on Monday expanded the stretch of Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

The popular Televangelist has offered to give 1 million naira bounty to anybody with useful information about Vera Uwaila Omozuwa‘s murderers, according to an online platform, Chrysora.

It would be recalled that Vera Uwaila was recently murdered by some unidentified rapists in Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Ikpoba Hill branch, in Benin-City the Edo State capital.

The news of her death was met with condemnation and protests because she was reportedly raped to death while reading in the Church.

In ensuring the culprits are brought to book, the man of God has promised to reward anybody who provides reliable information that can lead to the arrest of perpetrators of the crime with the sum of 1 million naira.

The General Overseer of RCCG, where the crime was committed, Pastor Enoch Adeboye had earlier promised to work with relevant organizations and not to leave any stones unturned in the search for the killers.

In a related development, the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has directed security agencies in the State to uncover those behind the crime and bring them to book.