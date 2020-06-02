Vera Uwaila: Apostle Suleiman places N1m reward on killers

Vera Uwaila: Apostle Suleiman places N1m reward on killers

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 9:52 am


Miss Vera Omizuwa


The General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman on Monday expanded the stretch of Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

The popular Televangelist has offered to give 1 million naira bounty to anybody with useful information about Vera Uwaila Omozuwa‘s murderers, according to an online platform, Chrysora.

It would be recalled that Vera Uwaila was recently murdered by some unidentified rapists in Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Ikpoba Hill branch, in Benin-City the Edo State capital.

The news of her death was met with condemnation and protests because she was reportedly raped to death while reading in the Church.

In ensuring the culprits are brought to book, the man of God has promised to reward anybody who provides reliable information that can lead to the arrest of perpetrators of the crime with the sum of 1 million naira.

The General Overseer of RCCG, where the crime was committed, Pastor Enoch Adeboye had earlier promised to work with relevant organizations and not to leave any stones unturned in the search for the killers.

In a related development, the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has directed security agencies in the State to uncover those behind the crime and bring them to book.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Council issues guidelines for private laboratories to  conduct COVID-19 test
    2 hours ago

    Hollywood proposes measures to get cameras rolling again
    3 hours ago

    How Majek Fashek, reggae artiste star, died
    3 hours ago

    Legal battle to free Orji Uzor Kalu from prison begins
    3 hours ago

    Majek Fashek is dead
    3 hours ago

    Why everyone is calling for Brymo’s head
    3 hours ago

    Legal battle to secure Orji Uzor Kalu’s release starts today 
    12 hours ago

    Just in: Nigeria hit by 416 new cases of COVID -19